Why Is FIFA 22 on PC Lagging Behind PS5 and Xbox Series?

Yesterday EA shared the first details of FIFA 22, including HyperMotion technology to improve the quality of animations and behavior of teammates – including through machine learning.

However, the innovation will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series, and Google Stadia. This feature is not available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions. Owners of computers greeted the news negatively, although EA has been following this policy for a long time.

For example, at the start, PS4 and Xbox One made a unique version of FIFA 14 with many technical innovations, while the PC version was identical to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. A similar situation was repeated with FIFA 21.

Then the producer of EA Aaron McHardie stressed that the publisher does not want to increase the minimum system requirements of the game, allowing a much larger number of players to play the football simulator. These companies emphasize that many play FIFA on weak systems.

“ If we made FIFA 21 for PC based on the PS5 and Xbox Series versions, we would leave a lot of players unable to play. We have data on what computers users are using. “.

FIFA 22 launches October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. Versions for next-generation consoles are selling more expensive.