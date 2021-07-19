Wiliam, the attack on Meghan Markle (and queen Elizabeth’s gesture of peace)

«The way in which that woman treated my staff was ruthless». thus William of England would have talked about Meghan Markle, immediately after the funeral of the Prince Philip. The conditional is a must, even if the biographer Robert Lacey author of the book «Battle of Brothers», says he is sure of his source: «unfortunately between the future king and his brother Harry there was no reconciliation», he writes on the Daily Mail «relations remain very tense».

According to the reconstruction, the angry phrase of the heir to the throne would come out when someone was trying to make him understand that some difficulties with the sister-in-law they can happen to everyone. «On the other hand, in the interview with Oprah Winfrey accusations flew too heavy», points out the expert, returning to the last meeting between the brothers, last April. «Far from the cameras they have started arguing again, anger exploded and they were told strong words».

To think that outside the chapel of St. George, immediately after the last greeting to grandparent, the climate between William and Harry seemed more extended. Thanks also to the intervention of Kate Middleton, of course, which facilitated the comparison by playing the role of mediator. Among other things, the Duchess of Cambridge, within Windsor house, is not the only one who wants to ease the tension as soon as possible: also the Queen, in fact, he sent his message of peace.

According to insiders of the Daily Mail in fact, the sovereign would have already sent the Sussexes at the Platinum Jubilee which will take place next June. They will be days of celebration in the United Kingdom, in which the 96 years of Her Majesty, of which 70 on the throne. Elizabeth’s hope is to get her grandchildren to London as well Archie and Lilibet, for a great family celebration that puts the word end to the controversy and open a new chapter of relative serenity.

“It remains to be seen whether the Sussexes, for the Trooping the Colour, will have access to the balcony of Buckingham Palace», asks the tabloid. Frankly it’s hard to think about them somewhere else: titles or non-titles, they will always be part of the royal family. And this, Elizabeth, has already repeated several times.

