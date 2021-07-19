News

Will Cardi B be the presenter of SummerSlam?

According to the latest rumors SummerSlam this year could have a great exceptional presenter, the American rapper Cardi B.

the WWE has very important plans for this year’s edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer. One of the most talked about matches of the event is the one between John Cena and Roman Reigns, the revenge of the clash of No Mercy 2017.

But other presences, in the ring and outside, it seems that they will enliven the great Pay Per View of Stamford house.

Cardi B at SummerSlam?

The event as we have anticipated will take place in Las Vegas, Saturday, August 21, and for the occasion the WWE would like a host of the highest profile.

The name currently at the top of the list is that of the singer Cardi B, whose possible participation has been anticipated by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast:

The singer is a huge WWE fan and with her the possibility of increasing the media attraction to the show would go up considerably.

Will Cardi B be the presenter of SummerSlam?


