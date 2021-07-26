News

will his brother go to the Australian Big Brother VIP?

2016 us open day 10 actress meghan markle watching serena williams of the united states in action against simona halep of romania in the women's singles quarterfinal match on arthur ashe stadium on day ten of the 2016 us open tennis tournament at the usta billie jean king national tennis center on september 7, 2016 in flushing , queens, new york city photo by tim claytoncorbis via getty images

Tim Clayton – CorbisGetty

Not that the Dukes of Sussex are allergic to scandals and the interview with Oprah and later prove it, but basically they want to be the ones to lead the game and place the dynamite. That’s why the news that Thomas Markle Jr. would already have suitcases in hand destination Australian Big Brother it would have thrown Meghan and Harry into a state of strong anxiety and apprehension. New uncomfortable statements coming up?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to the British tabloids, the half-brother of Prince Harry’s wife is already in quarantine, waiting to enter the most spied house in Sydney. Quite a headache for the former senior members of the royal family, since Thomas Jr. never backed down when it came to throwing fiery darts at his little sister, pulling out embarrassing anecdotes from the past, dwelling on his being “arrivist, false and opportunistic” and lately, also questioning the accusations of racism against the Crown and suicidal thoughts.

philadelphia, pa may 15 thomas markle jr attends the roccos collision presents celebrity boxing 68 thomas markle jr v nacho press conference on may 15, 2019 in philadelphia, pennsylvania photo by gilbert carrasquillogetty images

Thomas Markle Jr. could be an Australian Big Brother competitor

Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty

If relations between the Windsors are broken, it is certainly no better with Markle’s. In practice Harry and Meghan seem to have a good relationship only with mom grandma Doria and say they have deep respect exclusively for grandma Elizabeth. Between Meghan and Thomas Jr. the first rifts began 10 years ago: he never knew Harry nor his nephews Archie or Lilibet and it is no coincidence that like his sister Samantha and dad Thomas did not appear on the guest list of their royal wedding.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A distance that did not make his little brother desist in accepting interviews or covers (he was also a guest in Barbara D’Urso’s living room) or to (s)talk anywhere from his little sis. “The dukes are worried about any embarrassing revelations,” writes the Daily Mail and basically they have every reason to do so.

