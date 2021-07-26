will his Harry be welcomed in London with (further) frost?

Meghan Markle, as revealed by the Daily Express, is worried. For her husband Harry. The prince is going to back to London to participate in the inauguration, on the first of July, of the statue of mom Diana at Kensington Palace. And the duchess predicts (probably not wrongly) that from the royal family she will receive, again, a glacial welcome. Last April, when he had flown to the UK for grandfather’s funeral Philip of Edinburgh, Harry had stayed shocked by the frost that had reserved for him the royal family. The Princess Anna, the prince Edward and his wife Sophie of Wessex, to say, they had completely ignored him. while William, during the procession behind the coffin grandfather’s from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel, he had refused to walk alongside his brother. In July, Meghan reasoned, things won’t get any better.

On the other hand, it would not be surprising. The Sussexes in theshock interview Oprah Winfrey have torn apart the royal family even accusing her of racism. As if that weren’t enough, Prince Harry via podcast has compared court life to “a middle ground between a zoo and a Truman show. Logical that the Windsors – first of all William, who no longer trusts his brother (he fears that their every private conversation is spied on TV) – are enlivened with Harry and have no desire to welcome him with open arms.

But the (royal) dirty clothes wash up in the family. Harry and William, as revealed by an insider to Vanity Fair US, they know that on the first of July they will have «all eyes on him, the world will observe their every movement». So during the event in honor of the beloved mother they will do everything to show a harmony that is not there: “What the public will see, will be a show carefully prepared for that day, with the aim of do not raise further controversy».

