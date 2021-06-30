Celebrity

With Black Swimsuit Mia Khalifa Conquered Her Fans Again!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In a flirty black swimsuit with some straps, the model Mia Khalifa surprised and conquered her followers again, looking the most beautiful

The model and actress Mia Khalifa shared a video which although it lasts only a few seconds, is quite certain that her fans have fallen in love with her again because she is wearing a flirty swimsuit.

This black swimsuit managed to perfectly highlight her beautiful curves and especially her enormous charms because the flirtatious celebrity knows very well how to show off her exquisite figure with slow movements.

The garment that Mia Khalifa is wearing has on the sides some strips, which join the front with the back of her swimsuit because it is very open.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also:  Flirty Demi Rose Is Getting Ready for a Photoshoot!

At the top it has straps that are quite thin, it seems they can barely hold its huge charms.

Apparently, in this video and the most recent ones that he has also shared in his stories, Khalifa is resting or perhaps enjoying his new home, because a few weeks ago she commented that she would move with her husband.

The place has a large pool that is near the house, which looks quite large or this is what has been seen thanks to the content that has been shared.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

295
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
279
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
206
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
203
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
186
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
179
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
174
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
174
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
172
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
156
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
To Top