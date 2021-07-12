With Her Open Pajamas Ana Cheri Shows Her Enormous Charms

The flirty American model surprised her followers in a video in which she appears showing her open pajamas

The beautiful celebrity of social networks Ana Cheri surprised her followers wearing flirty pajamas, just raised the American model and businesswoman left the top open showing her charms.

It was through his Instagram stories that he shared this new and flirty video, he showed a few of his enormous charms with these satin pajamas that seem to have no buttons or closure.

It seems that the awakening of this beauty is angelic because she looks really beautiful, despite not wearing makeup, for some of her followers Ana Cheri is more than perfect.

Apparently, the flirtatious wife of fellow fitness coach Ben Moreland sleeps with her hair down, in her video, she was shown from the bed.

For this American beauty to share this type of content in something of the day to day, she is definitely one of the celebrities who love to pamper her followers.

For a couple of years he ventured into the world of social networks and today, he has become a celebrity, currently has more than 12.5 million followers just on his Instagram account.