With Just One Shirt, Mia Khalifa Wows With Nothing Underneath!

Mia Khalifa appears in a short video where she shows some of her enormous charms, wearing only a white shirt

The model, businesswoman, and actress Mia Khalifa shared a short video where she shows herself as flirty wearing only a white shirt, she is not wearing anything underneath!

It could be said that Mia Khalifa had two goals the first was to show off her figure with this charming outfit and the second to make mention of her OnlyFans.

The businesswoman and celebrity of Lebanese origin were in a kind of garden, which she herself found quite striking from what she commented in her description.

Live only with fans because I haven’t done it in so long! I want to show everyone this beautiful place, “wrote Mia Khalifa.

In the images, Khalifa appears posing and thanks to the flirtatious pose she has, one leg slightly bent, she wiggles her hair a little making a flirtatious effect.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The shirt he is wearing falls from his shoulders to his back and although his back is turned his huge upper charms are a bit noticeable.

He made this publication this June 28 through his Twitter account and quickly some of his fans began to react when they saw his exquisite figure, so far he has more than 4 thousand like’s and 14 tweets cited from said publication.