Within the Blade Stealth-Action Platform Game Coming to Consoles Soon

Russian lone game designer Vitaly Savelyev, acting as Ametist studio, released the platform action movie Pixel Shinobi Nine demons of Mamoru on Steam in 2019. And now he is preparing to introduce the project to the owners of the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The console release is in charge of Ratalaika Games and will take place on July 16. Due to copyright issues ( Shinobi is owned by SEGA ), the game had to be renamed and will be released as Within the Blade on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The name has changed on Steam as well.

The plot of the game is simple: Japan is torn apart by civil wars, and the ruler who called for the help of demons is about to win. We need to prevent this by fighting hordes of demons and dozens of bosses. And after completing the level, you can relax in your home village, practice or do some handicrafts.

Ametist studio, by the way, very soon, on July 20, will release its new game. The action of the Unshaded strategy takes place in 3135, and our hero is a saboteur with the callsign “Bes”, who has to secretly penetrate into enemy territory in order to eliminate the most wanted criminals.