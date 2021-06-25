Without Clothes, Daniella Chávez on Her Best Magazine Cover

Daniella has appeared on various covers and this time we present one of her best, as a beautiful soccer player

In case you did not know, the beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez has always been very involved with football and has sometimes managed to work for different magazines that also touch on the subject, such as the cover that we will address today.

This is an occasion when the influencer also appeared on the cover of the bunny magazine, this is the famous Hugh Hefner magazine in which she appeared modeling without any outfit, only covering the most important with some designs for the cover.

The magazine was surely sold a lot because the beauty of the young Chilean woman and the way in which she flirtatiously posed and took a look at all those who observed her really attracts a lot of attention.

You may also be interested: Striking lace, Daniella Chávez wears dark hair

There is no doubt that it is one of her best works so far, it happened approximately five years ago when the young woman was not yet pushing herself to maximum stardom and would become one of the most influential models on social networks.

In fact, some people only know her for being related to soccer, a sport, and entertainment that she enjoys very much and that she was recently celebrating because her team beat Bolivia 1-0.

So much of her fanaticism for that activity that she even practiced it on occasions and also shares that she is always watching the games and enjoying herself because she knows it is a sport and loves to be in shape so she also exercises whenever she can in her personal gym.

She recently shared with us that she went to get vaccinated and celebrated it with one of her friends by going to a store to buy some ice cream, which they enjoyed while recording a few stories to share with us.

At the moment Daniella Chávez is considered one of the most important models and she is always participating with the best brands to share her experience with them and that we can also be interested and buy some of their products.

That is why together we will continue to bring you the best information, news, curiosities, all interesting information that surrounds Daniella Chávez, the native of Chile who does not stop growing and being more recognized.