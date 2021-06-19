Without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Travel to the UK

Prince Harry will travel to the United Kingdom in the coming days and once again he will do so without the company of Meghan Markle, contrary to what was assured in recent days. What is the reason?

In the latest reports, it emerged about the next trip that Prince Harry will make to the United Kingdom of which Meghan Markle will not be part once again. The “Duchess of Cambridge” will not be present at one of the most important moments for Queen Elizabeth’s grandson when the statue of “Lady Di” is revealed.

It is Lady Di, one of the reasons that once again took Harry to the United Kingdom where they indicate, he will meet with his brother, Prince William, for the unveiling of the statue in honor of the ” Princess of Wales “, reported the British press.

A few months ago, details emerged about the return to London by the youngest son of Prince Charles, next July, a very significant date in the memory of the deceased mother of princes.

For this reason, an American newspaper claimed that the “former Suits actress” would like to travel with her husband, Prince William’s younger brother, Harry, 36.

However, this will not be the case, a source confirmed to a British newspaper, “Meghan is not going to travel. She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone.”

Contrary to this, it would be a source who denied the rumors in which the American press claimed that the “American” would travel with her husband, Henry Charles Albert David (Enrique Carlos Alberto David) Prince Harry.

Meghan will not fly to the United Kingdom to accompany Harry in the unveiling of the statue of his deceased mother, Princess Diana, on July 1, the ITV-television production company that has been in charge of the transmission of the interview of Harry and Meghan with Oprah.

Such as at the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh where Prince Harry, today the father of two children. He held his first reunion with his family in which eyes were on him and how he would be welcomed back then after the explosive statements from him and Meghan to the presenter Oprah Winfrey.

This trip would mean a new opportunity for all eyes to be on this event if Meghan were to attend.

“PRINCESS DIANA’S BIRTHDAY DATE”

It was Guillermo and Enríque de Sussex, who presented the statue project in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the departure of the so-called “Princess of the people”, who fatefully left on August 31, 1997, in Paris.

At the same time, the next meeting that will bring together again the father of Archie Harrison and “Lilibeth Diana” Mountbatten and William will be next July 1, day in the framework of what would be the 60th anniversary of Diana of Wales.

The event will take place in the Sunken Gardens, one of Lady Di’s favorite places in the palace, among other details, it has been known that this event is accompanied by a series of speeches by Prince William and Harry.

Our mother touched many lives. We hope the statue will help all who visit Kensington Palace reflect on its life and legacy, the brothers wrote then, offering a few words during the unveiling.

The statue was created by sculptor Rank-Broadley and would have been commissioned precisely for the 20th anniversary of the former royal’s departure in 2017.

The sculpture will be erected in the gardens of Kensington Palace where Diana lived after her separation and where her eldest son Prince William now lives with his family.

It has also transpired that Queen Elizabeth II has invited him to eat at Windsor Castle during his visit, “a magnanimous gesture typical of her majesty,” a courtier revealed to a British newspaper journalist.

Something that undoubtedly, for many, represents an opportunity for the “former soldier of the British Army, Henry Charles Albert David, and the British monarch, to talk things out.