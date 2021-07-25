News

Women imitate Duchess Meghan Markle

Harry’s wife’s beauty routine is the most Googled worldwide

Meghan Markle always has a radiant and clean face.

Her smile is contagious and her skin is glowing. Effect also of the daily care that the duchess dedicates to herself. That is why her beauty rituals are among the most sought after and followed by women all over the world.

Everything that the duchess does is imitated: from the choice of clothes to accessories, from haircuts to skin care. According to new research by an international beauty brand, Meghan inspired the creation of as many as 88.5 million items between April 2020 and March 2021.

Thanks to these mind-blowing numbers, Meghan has been elected a style icon and magnet of women’s interest in cosmetics and make-up, even if the duchess hasn’t talked about her beauty habits for a long time now.

Before her marriage to Harry, Meghan had given an interview in which she stated that she used firming products for low cost face and body. He used serums for the face and keratin-based smoothers for his hair. Its beauty soap and water has conquered the whole world.

