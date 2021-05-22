News

Work in progress in the Kardashian house, the bulldozer for the Psalm party arrives

Kim and Kanye West’s third son turns two and the party is in the middle of the construction site



In the Kardashian house every birthday is an event, and those of the little ones are no exception. For the two years of Psalm, Kim has set up the garden with bulldozers, wooden mini-houses and road signs announcing the work in progress. The celebrated baby had fun with brother Saint and the North and Chicago sisters and other friends among giant inflatables and many delicacies to eat such as cupcake and cotton candy.

At the direction of the event, Kardashian dedicated herself totally to children. Beautiful, smiling, serene despite the pains of love. The marriage with West is officially over, carrying with him all the aftermath of the case. At the party for his children the rapper was not present but certainly will not have missed his affection, and maybe he will be setting up a construction site on his ranch in Wyoming to recover …

