Games

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – That’s why Nintendo keeps the real name a secret

Posted on
© Nintendo

As part of Nintendo Direct at E3 yesterday, Nintendo revealed brand new insights and gameplay snippets from the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The release window was also narrowed down to 2022, but Nintendo has not yet given the correct name for the game – and there is a reason.

Nintendo is still keeping the name of the Breath of the Wild successor a secret so as not to reveal too much

BOTW 2 is officially called “Successor to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” by Nintendo. That’s not the final title of the game, of course, but Nintendo doesn’t seem ready to give us the right subtitle yet.

The reason is relatively simple, but obvious: Because the name could reveal what the game is about. This is what Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff from Nintendo Treehouse say in an interview with IGN :

“Why we are still holding back the name, you still have to be curious. Of course, Zelda names are pretty important. These subtitles … they begin to sprinkle little clues about what happened. “

Often the subtitles of Zelda games contain an important item like Ocarina of Time or Majora’s Mask (in the latter case even the name of the final boss). In the case of Breath of the Wild, the entire concept is spelled out in the name.

Dangerous disaster falls upon Hyrule. © Nintendo

Zelda fans still have to be patient

Nintendo is hiding the name of the BOTW sequel from us so as not to reveal too much about the game itself. At least we have to wait a little longer for the releaseThe time has come in 2022, an exact date is not yet known.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

263
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
146
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
135
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
124
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
99
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
88
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
82
News

Rúben Dias Voted Best Player in the Premier League, Guardiola Best Coach
81
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
65
News

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Scorer and Decisive Assist With Brazil
61
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
To Top