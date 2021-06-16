Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – That’s why Nintendo keeps the real name a secret

As part of Nintendo Direct at E3 yesterday, Nintendo revealed brand new insights and gameplay snippets from the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The release window was also narrowed down to 2022, but Nintendo has not yet given the correct name for the game – and there is a reason.

Nintendo is still keeping the name of the Breath of the Wild successor a secret so as not to reveal too much

BOTW 2 is officially called “Successor to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” by Nintendo. That’s not the final title of the game, of course, but Nintendo doesn’t seem ready to give us the right subtitle yet.

The reason is relatively simple, but obvious: Because the name could reveal what the game is about. This is what Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff from Nintendo Treehouse say in an interview with IGN :

“Why we are still holding back the name, you still have to be curious. Of course, Zelda names are pretty important. These subtitles … they begin to sprinkle little clues about what happened. “

Often the subtitles of Zelda games contain an important item like Ocarina of Time or Majora’s Mask (in the latter case even the name of the final boss). In the case of Breath of the Wild, the entire concept is spelled out in the name.

Zelda fans still have to be patient

Nintendo is hiding the name of the BOTW sequel from us so as not to reveal too much about the game itself. At least we have to wait a little longer for the release. The time has come in 2022, an exact date is not yet known.