Zelda: Ocarina of Time Once Featured Portal-Style Gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is still considered by many to be the best title in the entire “The Legend of Zelda” series. The game catapulted the franchise into the polygonal 3D world and with a bang.

But although the game already promised countless gameplay mechanics and varied level design, it could have been even more extensive.

After all, the Nintendo devs did not finally incorporate all of the ideas they worked out during production into the game. And an idea of ​​it, it really would have been, as we can say with certainty today.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with portal gameplay?

According to Giles Goddard, who worked on the title earlier in 1995, there were even a few portal-like approaches. He says in the MinnMax podcast that some sections of the game actually contained portals as we know them today from the games Portal and Portal 2. This was a very early build (version) of the game. That version was basically just a tech demo, he explains.

In the end, the portals would have looked the same as in the Valve games. It Means Link could have gone through them and then he would have come out at a different location on the map. It is also noteworthy that they would have shown in real-time what was happening at the other end of the portal. Given the time that it came up in the 1990s, it is of course a bit more impressive.

Unfortunately, the element was finally discarded due to time constraints. It is not unusual for something like this to happen in video game development. Features and ideas are constantly being discarded. And as we also know today, the game managed without these elements.

Nevertheless, the thought is quite exciting: what if that had also found its way into the game? But what do you think? Would you have liked to see these ideas in-game?